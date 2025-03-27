Dozens of police officers raided entertainment venues in Debrecen

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Dozens of police officers raided entertainment venues in Debrecen

Last week, police officers appeared at several hospitality venues in the county seat, according to the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.


The head of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters has extended the enhanced controls in the region.

Police officers conducted raids at several entertainment venues in Debrecen as part of the DELTA Program. The goal was once again to detect violations, with special attention to drugs.

The National Directorate of Immigration also participated in the operation, checking the residence permits of foreign nationals. This time, no violations were uncovered, and no police action was necessary.

(poilice.hu)

Related Posts

Six wanted people arrested

Three people were in the caravan when it was set on fire in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Charges have been filed against the woman who vandalized a grave with spray paint

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *