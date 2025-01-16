University student who disappeared in Budapest has been found dead

The university student who disappeared a few days ago in Budapest has been found dead. The 30-year-old young man left the dormitory of one of the capital’s universities to an unknown place last Friday, and until now nothing has been known about him.

According to the available information, his body was found in an Angyalföld (Budapest) apartment. In response to the inquiry about the case, the press department of the BRFK stated that there was no suspicion of foreign involvement and that the police are investigating the circumstances of the death in an administrative procedure.

