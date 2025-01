Domestic wholesale prices at gas stations will continue to rise from Thursday (16h January).

Gasoline will be HUF 3 gross and diesel HUF 6 this time.

Yesterday, we could find the following average prices at filling stations:



95 gasoline: HUF 636/liter

diesel: HUF 655/liter

– holtankoljak.hu reported.

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay