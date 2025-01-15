International cooperation leads to capture of fraudster convicted in Debrecen

A man wanted for fraud, who had been hiding in Germany, was apprehended at Dortmund Airport thanks to international cooperation.

The Debrecen Court sentenced Zoltán K. to six years in prison for large-scale tax fraud committed between 2012 and 2015, causing significant financial damage. However, the man disappeared, prompting the Debrecen Court’s Penal Enforcement Group to issue a European and international arrest warrant.

Officers from the Debrecen Police Department traced Zoltán K.’s likely location to Germany and shared their findings with the Target Search Division of the National Bureau of Investigation (NNI).

Through the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST), NNI investigators coordinated with German colleagues. This swift cooperation led to German police apprehending the wanted man on January 8, 2025, at Dortmund Airport. A court has since ordered his provisional detention for extradition.

(police.hu)

Picture: illustration.