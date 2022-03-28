A spectacular transport park is being built on the main square of Hajdúböszörmény

A “Mini City” transport park is being built on Bocskai Square in Hajdúböszörmény. From 28 March to 1 April, a series of road safety education programs called “Road Safety – Safety First” will be organized for preschoolers and primary school students.

The experts of HUMDA Hungarian Automobile Motorsport and Green Mobility Development Agency Zrt will start building the unique, approximately 1,000 m2 installation on Sunday in Bocskai Square.

As a result of the works, the interoperability of the main square will cease from the direction of Kossuth Street to the sister city promenade and Iskola Street. The municipality is asking residents to bypass the “Mini City” traffic park built on the main square from Sunday to Friday.

More details about the program series here.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: humda.hu