Last year, the turnover of the Debrecen casino set a record

Rural casino owners selected by the Orbán government can look forward to a total profit of HUF 1.3 billion in 2021. – 444.hu stated from the companies’ 2021 reports.

Although it is not yet competing with the people of Budapest, the Sopron casino is still producing nicely, making it the strongest of the rural arcades. The casino in Sopron, together with Győr, Pécs, and Miskolc, is owned by Zoltán Rákosfalvy.

Gábor Szima, who operates the casinos in Debrecen and Nyíregyháza, should not be ashamed either. Moreover, in 2021, the turnover of Civis Grand Casino Kft. broke a record in Debrecen.

Until now, sales had never risen above HUF 2 billion, but now it reached HUF 2.5 billion, of which HUF 365 million was profit, which is a record.

In Nyíregyháza, they closed the year with an average turnover of HUF 1.1 billion and a profit of HUF 132 million. The two units, which according to the current contracts will certainly work for Sima until the summer of 2024, generated nearly HUF 500 million in surplus in 2021 for the former owner of DVSC.

