The medical education of the University of Debrecen received an international qualification

For the first time in Hungary, the general medical education of the University of Debrecen received accreditation according to the criteria of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The qualification of the Hungarian Higher Education Accreditation Committee significantly increases the value of the diploma obtained here. Accreditation is valid for 8 years.

To obtain a medical degree in the United States, you must complete an exam, the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). After 2024, only those who have graduated from a university accredited by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) will be eligible. The accrediting organization of the University of Debrecen is the Hungarian Higher Education Accreditation Committee (HAC), whose activities were recognized by the WFME in March this year at the end of a year and a half.

The procedure was coordinated on behalf of the HAC by László Mátyus, Chairman of the Medical and Health Sciences Committee of the organization, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine of DE, assisted by Professor György Panyi and Professor Norbert Németh.

After the submission of the necessary documents, after the trial accreditation at the University of Pécs, the accreditation procedure for general medical education at the University of Debrecen started “live”. As a result of all this, the HAC received the recognized status from the World Medical Education Association, so the Faculty of General Medicine of the University of Debrecen provides students with accredited medical education according to the WFME criteria.

– Professor László Mátyus informed hirek.unideb.hu.

The procedure examined and evaluated, inter alia, the training program, the selection of trainers, the educational infrastructure, the conditions of the clinical training, the quality assurance processes and the supporting processes such as the training methods used in the training, the assessment system, the teacher performance, training and development of trainers.

“The fact that we received the qualification increases the value of the diploma obtained here and gives the University of Debrecen a competitive advantage over those institutions that do not yet have this accreditation,”

– the dean emphasized.

László Mátyus added: that it is also important to emphasize that the faculty has learned a lot and benefited from the experience of the procedure, our operation in the field of quality assurance has become much more organized and thoughtful. This is a process that can trigger a change of attitude in the faculty as well, the faculty leader emphasized.

This procedure was absolutely necessary for the continued recognition of medical training in Debrecen in the United States. This is also very important for applicants from countries such as Israel, Japan, or South Korea, as the existence of this accreditation is also an important aspect of the location of these students in their own country,

– said Professor Attila Jenei, director of the UD Center for International Education Coordination.

Accreditation of the training – in case of continuous compliance with the standards, in addition to a monitoring procedure conducted until 2026 – is valid for 8 years, until April 22, 2030.

hirek.unideb.hu