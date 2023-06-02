Large-scale road renovation at the intersection of Pallagi út and Móricz Zsigmond út in Debrecen

On June 2, 2023 – Friday – the large-scale road renovation of the intersection of Pallagi út and Móricz Zsigmond út in Debrecen and its surroundings will begin with the installation of temporary bus stops.

In Debrecen, as in previous years, large-scale road renovation works continue. Their primary purpose – in order to improve the quality and safety of traffic – is to replace aged and damaged asphalt pavements and, if necessary, to repair the structure of the roadway.

On June 2, 2023 – Friday – the large-scale road renovation of the intersection of Pallagi út and Móricz Zsigmond út and its surroundings will begin with the installation of temporary bus stops. The work on the road surface is expected to start on Monday, June 5, 2023, depending on the weather conditions, and is expected to be completed by mid-July.

During the works, temporary traffic restrictions can be expected on the affected road section, so we ask passers-by not to drive out of habit, but in accordance with the posted temporary road signs!

(Debrecen City Hall)