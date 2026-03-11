Debrecen holds its First Youth Forum

On Tuesday, Debrecen hosted its first-ever youth forum, which welcomed young people not only from the city but also from Székelyudvarhely and Lublin, the municipal press office reported.

The statement quoted István Puskás, Debrecen’s Deputy Mayor for Culture, who said:

“For a long time, many have planned and hoped for a youth forum in the city—a platform where young people can periodically reflect on how to make Debrecen a more livable and lovable city for its residents.

Last year, when Debrecen applied for the title of Hungary’s Youth Capital, it was clear that such a forum should be part of our application. Although we did not win the competition, because this issue is important to all of us, we are implementing the key elements of the application this year.”

Puskás added that the youth forum is intended not as a one-time event but as a regular meeting opportunity for high school students in Debrecen.

He emphasized the importance of “turning the excellent ideas generated through collective thinking into actions that become part of the city’s life.”

