The Hajdúság Gallery will be built with twenty-two million forints

A new, larger Hajdúsági Gallery will be built in Hajdúböszörmény – reported the municipal announcement. The gross construction cost is HUF 22 million.

The city will spend 870 million forints on the modernization of one of the largest community houses in the county in two years.

The renovation of part of the Gábor Sillye Cultural Center and the Community House will be implemented from several separate tenders. We previously reported on the completed theater hall, the András Bársony Hall, the energy modernization in progress, and the details of the renovation of the corridor and auditorium.

About the establishment of the Hajdúság Gallery

The gallery on the first floor will be closed, and a new, larger Hajdúsági Gallery will be accessible from the ground floor, central corridor – the site of the HBTV studio and offices.

The gross cost of the construction is HUF 22 million, which Szabadhajdú Közművelődés Média és Rendezvényszervező Nonprofit Kft. won from tender sources. The project also includes the purchase of a piano with a gross value of HUF 16.5 million.

