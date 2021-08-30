A comprehensive public health screening has been launched in Debrecen

With the survey of the health status of more than 150 people, a comprehensive population screening survey was launched in Debrecen, at the Community House in Nagysándor, with the aim of strengthening the preventive approach and supporting a health-conscious lifestyle among the locals.

The program was implemented in cooperation with the Municipality of Debrecen, the Debrecen Allergology Outpatient Clinic, the EU-Roma National Association, with the support of Spirocco Kft., which develops digital healthcare solutions.

 

