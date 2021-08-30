A man was injured in an accident in Debrecen

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings for suspected misconduct caused by a careless road accident.

According to the available data, the driver of a red Toyota AYGO collided with a black Yamaha motorcycle on August 25, 2021, at around 10:30 am in Debrecen, at the intersection of Vágóhíd utca and Galamb utca, while turning. The motorcyclist fell and injured.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the police ask those who saw the accident to report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, 06-80 / 555-111 Telephone Key number, or 112, toll-free emergency number.

police.hu