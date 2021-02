The police officers from Debrecen caught 5 people against whom an arrest warrant was in force.

On February 17, 2021, the patrols of Debrecen arrested five people who were ordered to be patrolled. The Debrecen Court’s Penitentiary Group issued the arrest warrant against three of them while a 42-year-old man was circulated by the Nyíregyháza Police Headquarters and a 19-year-old woman by the Debrecen District Court.

police.hu