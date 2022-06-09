It is a miracle that the train accident did not end in tragedy in Konyár

Bácsi Éva

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a resident of Szeghalom for a well-founded suspicion of negligent misconduct against the safety of railway traffic. According to the investigation, the man was driving an SUV in Konyár, Debreceni Street, on the evening of February 5, 2022. The driver reached a railroad crossing with his vehicle when the “Stop! Priority Mandatory ”sign was ignored and driven to a train. One of the passengers in the car suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Police in Berettyóújfalu interrogated the 21-year-old man as a suspect, during which he testified.

 

police.hu

