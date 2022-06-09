A Romanian man wanted to leave the Ártánd road border crossing with a false license

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A Romanian man wanted to leave the Ártánd road border crossing with a false license

The driver of an English car checked in at the Ártánd road border crossing on June 7, 2022, around 10 p.m. The Romanian man handed over the UK driving license for inspection to the passport manager, who became suspicious of the origin of the document. During the border police investigation, it was established that the issued license was forged.

The 40-year-old man was produced and handed over to the officers of the Berettyóújfalu Police Station, who were prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of forgery.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

A Romanian man wanted to leave the Ártánd road border crossing with a false license

Bácsi Éva

Car Caught Fire at Sáp

Tóháti Zsuzsa

It is a miracle that the train accident did not end in tragedy in Konyár

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *