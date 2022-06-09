Retiring doctors were greeted in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Retiring doctors were greeted in Debrecen

The city of Debrecen celebrated twelve general practitioners, pediatricians and dentists on their retirement on June 8, 2022. The city of Debrecen thanks the farewell doctors for the children and adults in Debrecen, said one of the deputy mayors of Cívisváros.

General care, home pediatrics, and dentistry were provided for all primary care districts in the city, and patients could already meet the new health care providers.

Here you can find the list of the names of the doctors who retires.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

The Gripens were alerted to a small plane taking off in the Debrecen area without a permit

Bácsi Éva

Hajdú-Bihar county and one of the settlements of our county are also participating in an important EU mission

Bácsi Éva

Retiring doctors were greeted in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *