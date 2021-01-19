Police caught a man who was driving under a ban

The local man was caught and detained by the police in Püspökladány for violating the rules.

On January 17, 2021, the police stopped a car on Gárdonyi Géza Street in Püspökladány around 11:30. While the patrols checked the driver’s data, it was established that the man had been legally banned from driving by the Administrative Police Department of the Püspökladány Police Headquarters.

The officers arrested the local resident and, in addition to his detention, he was prosecuted for committing an offense under the ban.

 

