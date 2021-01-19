Armed shop robbery in Debrecen

Police in Debrecen caught the alleged perpetrator within 24 hours. The man is suspected of robbing a convenience store in the county with a knife in his hand.

On January 17, 2021, the police received a report around 10:30 a.m. that a small shop had been robbed by an unknown perpetrator in Sarló Street, Debrecen. Police officers immediately went to the scene and began to search for the alleged perpetrator with great force. Investigators conducted detailed data collection and on-site inspections, which resulted in accurate personal descriptions of the perpetrator.

The next day, two patrols on Monostorpályi út found a man whose clothing was very similar to the items in the offender’s personal description. The 41-year-old local resident, who had already admitted at the time that he had committed the robbery, had been verified and accounted for.

Investigators then conducted a search at his apartment, where some of the stolen money and the knife were found and seized. At the interrogation of the suspect, he made a detailed confession and told the police that he had tried to be careful to leave minimal traces behind at the crime scene. Unfortunately, the patrols still recognized him.

Investigators from the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters detained the 41-year-old man and made a motion to arrest him.

He must be held liable on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an armed robbery.