Man Pushed Into a Car in a Parking Lot in Debrecen and Then Tortured for Days

The Hajdú-Bihar police are still searching two Ukrainian citizens in connection with the case, and have completed the investigation against a father and his two children from Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County.

The victim made a personal report to the police last summer, and his injuries and several days of suffering were visible. He reported on his detention and abuse, and immediately named two Ukrainian men as the perpetrators. Shvets Serhiy and his companion, Foros Volodymyl, pushed him into their car in a Debrecen parking lot, then took him to a family of three, where they held him locked for four days.

The police immediately started to investigate the case, they investigated what the victim had said, which were confirmed. They soon found out that the two Ukrainian men had already left Hungary, and then they also found out where and by whom the victim was being held.

The threads led to Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County.

The Ukrainians took their victim to a 48-year-old Hungarian acquaintance of theirs, who lived with his 22-year-old son and 26-year-old daughter in their family home in a settlement in Szabolcs. At the foreigners’ request, the family locked the victim in the garage, laid him on a dirty couch, chained him up, abused him several times together with the Ukrainians, and constantly threatened to kill his family.

They did all this because the victim previously had a business relationship with the two foreigners, who wanted to enforce the repayment of his alleged debt. After four days of torture, the victim promised to get the money, so he was released. He immediately went to a police station, where he reported what had happened. The detectives of the Criminal Directorate of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters issued an arrest warrant against the two Ukrainian men. The father, daughter and son were questioned as suspects, taken into criminal custody, and the court ordered their arrest.

The police have completed the procedural actions, the documents have been sent to the prosecutor’s office.

