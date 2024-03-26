Spring Weather Returns on Tuesday

On Tuesday, mostly sunny weather is expected with few veil and cumulus clouds, without any rainfall.

In the late afternoon, thicker cloud blocks will arrive from the southwest, reports Kiderül. The south-east and east winds will strengthen in several directions, in the north-west it will sometimes become stormy, while in the north-east the air movement will generally remain moderate.

The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 13 and 19 degrees.

By late evening, the temperature will drop to between 4 and 12 degrees.

Warm weather with 22 degrees is predicted for Wednesday, but a cold front will arrive on Thursday, so the temperature will drop a little on this day. During the weekend, however, nice, sunny weather is expected, with 25 degrees in some places.

kiderul.hu

pixabay