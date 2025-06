Ramóna Jákob from Hajdúszoboszló has been crowned Europe’s beauty queen, as announced by the Faculty of Economics at the University of Debrecen, where she is a student majoring in Sports Management.

She earned the QUEEN OF EUROPE title at an international competition held in Egypt, after qualifying through the Magyarok Világszépe beauty contest, where she also won the Top Model of the World title.

Gyula Czeglédi, the Fidesz mayor of Hajdúszoboszló, also extended his congratulations: