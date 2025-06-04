For nature and future generations – Celebrate World Environment Day at Debrecen Zoo with programs and special discounts

Debrecen Zoo is once again joining the global celebration of World Environment Day on June 5, continuing its commitment to raising awareness about protecting our planet’s natural treasures. In 2025, the zoo is offering even more educational activities and discounts, especially tailored for schoolchildren and educators as the academic year comes to a close.

Education has always been at the heart of the zoo’s mission. Through direct encounters with animals, exploring the diversity of wildlife, and increasing awareness about endangered species, Debrecen Zoo provides hands-on learning that connects visitors to nature. A highlight of these efforts is the recently inaugurated Zoo Kuckó, a modern, interactive, and inclusive educational space designed for preschool and school groups. The Zoo Kuckó hosts thematic sessions throughout the year, covering topics like sustainability, responsible pet ownership, and species conservation.

As Hungary’s first rural zoo and botanical garden, Debrecen Zoo is also a leader in environmentally conscious operations, with investments in renewable energy, water conservation, selective waste collection, and support for local producers.

To celebrate both the end of the school year and World Environment Day, the zoo is offering a 50% discount on admission for organized school groups from June 5 to 20. This initiative aims to provide more students with memorable experiences and an opportunity to connect with the natural world.

Outstanding students will also be rewarded during the summer through the popular “Csupaötös” (All Fives) program. Elementary students with top marks can present their report card to receive a free zoo ticket and a free amusement park ride. Other students won’t be left out either – they will receive free entry to the amusement park and a voucher for one ride as a thank-you for their hard work throughout the school year.

High school graduates from Debrecen can also look forward to special recognition: throughout July, they’ll enjoy free amusement park admission and a complimentary Dodgem ride. In addition, Debrecen children aged 6–14 with a Junior City Card can purchase a discounted annual zoo pass, which includes a transferable HUF 5,000 amusement park ride voucher to share the fun with friends.

This year’s World Environment Day celebrations at Debrecen Zoo promise education, excitement, and unforgettable experiences, all in the name of nature and future generations. Join the celebration and be part of a greener, more aware future!

(Zoo Debrecen)