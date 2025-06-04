University of Debrecen and Teva strengthen their strategic partnership with a new PhD scholarship program

The Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen and Teva Pharmaceutical Works Ltd. have reached a new milestone in their ongoing strategic partnership. On June 3, 2025, representatives of both the university and the company agreed that Teva will now offer scholarships to PhD students and support their training through specialized courses.

Over the past decades, the relationship between the Faculty of Pharmacy (GYTK) and Teva has deepened significantly. In 2011, the Department of Industrial Pharmaceutical Manufacturing was established under the Faculty, offering students industry-specific lectures and practical training at the factory. More than a thousand students have participated in this program, with nearly 50 highly qualified Teva professionals currently involved in teaching.

Last year, the university and Teva signed a strategic agreement aimed at broadening their cooperation. As part of this, the company established the Teva Scholarship Program and committed to supporting students’ career planning.

In recent discussions, both parties agreed to expand this support by introducing a new scholarship specifically for PhD students interested in industrial pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D. This new initiative, titled Teva for Knowledge and Talent, reflects the company’s commitment to science and education.

In addition, Teva experts will broaden their educational roles, offering unique courses to support doctoral students, alongside supervising theses and teaching within the department.

– “Teva’s support is invaluable for our students. It not only provides financial stability but also gives them insight into the Hungarian pharmaceutical industry and industrial processes. This exposure can motivate students to pursue careers at Teva,” said Ildikó Bácskay, Dean of the Faculty.

The event also marked the first visit of the Head of Teva’s Debrecen site to the Faculty’s new building.

– “This modern facility is an excellent place for training future pharmacists. I hope students see promising career opportunities not only in community pharmacy but also in industrial pharmaceutical production offered by Teva,” commented Cristiano Salvadeo.

Tamás Vágó, Director of Generic R&D at Teva, emphasized the significant potential in this collaboration.

– “Teva chose Debrecen years ago as a key R&D hub. Many of our colleagues here come from the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Pharmacy, proving the value of that decision. PhD training brings a unique mindset and research experience, which is a great asset in pharmaceutical development,” he noted.

– University of Debrecen Press Centre –