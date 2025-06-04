Sports diplomacy successes in Debrecen: Zsolt Ábrók elected to the WFCH board

DVSC SCHAEFFLER has achieved a significant success in sports diplomacy. Zsolt Ábrók, managing director of the economic company operating the club, has been elected to the executive board of the international advocacy organization for women’s handball clubs, the Women Forum Club Handball (WFCH).

The organization, which represents more than 70 club teams, held its regular general assembly on Sunday during the Women’s Champions League Final Four weekend. The WFCH plays an influential role in shaping decisions made by the European Handball Federation (EHF). This year’s assembly was of particular importance as a new executive board was elected — a process that only occurs every four years.

Zsolt Ábrók, representing DVSC SCHAEFFLER, achieved a noteworthy diplomatic milestone by being elected to the 11-member executive board, where Hungary is now represented by two clubs: DVSC SCHAEFFLER and the seven-time Champions League winner Győri Audi ETO KC, represented by Tamás Szabó, the club’s director of international relations.

The newly formed board includes leaders from prestigious and historic clubs such as Austria’s Hypo (eight-time Champions League winners), Denmark’s Esbjerg (a Final Four participant), France’s Brest, and Montenegro’s Buducnost. The mandate lasts for four years.

(Debreceni Nap)