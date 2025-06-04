Zita Varga, head of the GDPR Center at the University of Debrecen, has passed away

Zita Varga, head of the GDPR Center at the University of Debrecen, passed away on May 24, 2025, at the age of 52, after a long illness borne with patience, dignity, and faith — the university news portal hirek.unideb.hu has announced.

Zita Varga joined the University of Debrecen in January 2018, following experience in law and court practice, with the goal of building a new department responsible for data protection obligations based on European Union regulations. Through the establishment of the GDPR Center — which she developed with great expertise and dedication, including its operations and staff — the University of Debrecen became capable of addressing fundamentally transformed data protection principles and practices. This field faced serious challenges due to the diversity of data and organizational units and the sheer size of the university.

During her tenure, she built outstanding professional relationships with both university and national organizations and organized conferences to help colleagues and interested parties understand the new obligations.

True to her personal and professional perseverance, Zita Varga continued her work even during her illness — not giving up her duties throughout treatments and even during hospital stays. She believed in the future and in recovery, which sadly was not to be. Her memory will be preserved with deep respect.

The Chancellery of the University of Debrecen considers Zita Varga one of its own. Her farewell and burial at the family gravesite will take place on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 3:00 PM at the No. 2 Funeral Hall of the Nagyerdei Public Cemetery, with a civil ceremony.

(unideb.hu)