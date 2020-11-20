Soldiers from Debrecen helped an unconscious man

The soldiers of the MH 5. Bocskai István Rifle Brigade of the Hungarian Armed Forces became aware of an unconscious person lying on the road in Hajdúhadház. The patrons immediately rushed to his aid, getting the troubled into a stable side position correctly and immediately notified the National Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, the unconscious person recovered and said he was suffering from some type of diabetes. The soldiers reassured him and remained by his side until OMSZ staff arrived on the scene.

-MH 5. Bocskai István Shooting Brigade –

