Tragedy in Debrecen and Hajdúsámson: two people died in house fires

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Tragedy in Debrecen and Hajdúsámson: two people died in house fires

Two people died in a house fire on Sunday in Hajdú-Bihar, a spokesman for the regional disaster management director said.

According to Nóra Papp-Kunkli, at dawn, a ten-square-meter building in Tulipán Street in Debrecen was completely on fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames from several sides, and when they searched the building, they found an elderly man who they could no longer help.

Tulipán Street in Debrecen

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in Zrínyi Street in Hajdúsámson as well: the nine-square-meter room of a sixty-square-meter family house burned to its full potential. A man was found in the room whose life could no longer be saved, the spokesman said.

Disaster management investigates the cause of fires in both Hajdú-Bihar counties.

As they write, an average of twenty flats are set on fire every day, although all of these could be prevented with a little care. Smoke detectors can prevent fires by signaling at the very beginning when there is still time to act, so tragedies can be prevented and firefighters can save more lives.

A whole room was on fire in Hajdúsámson

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Related Posts

A car overturned on the Hajdú-Bihar section of the 471 main road, a man got stuck in the vehicle

Bácsi Éva

Imprisonment and a final ban await the drunk driver in Nyírábrány

Bácsi Éva

This is why the stench spread in Hajdúszoboszló

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *