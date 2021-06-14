A whole room was on fire in Hajdúsámson

One of the rooms of a sixty-square-meter family house in Hajdúsámson, Zrínyi Street, was burning in its entirety on Sunday morning, the county disaster management said.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to the fire and they started extinguishing it with a jet of water.

Update:

The nine-square-meter room of a family house burned in its entirety on Sunday morning in Hajdúsámson, Zrínyi Street.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen, who were alerted to the fire, extinguished the flames with a jet of water.

The units carried out post-production work on site, where ambulances also arrived.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Picture: illustration.