Markku Virri, the outgoing ambassador of Finland to Hungary, also visited the University of Debrecen

During his trip to Debrecen, Markku Virri also visited the University of Debrecen. The outgoing ambassador of Finland to Hungary was received by Róbert Keményfi, dean of the Faculty of Humanities, and Sándor Maticsák, head of the Department of Finno-Ugric Linguistics.

Today at the University of Debrecen you can learn the language of our northern relatives, and get to know their literature and culture, as part of the Finnish specialization in the undergraduate course, and in the Finnish studies master’s course. The training is completed by a doctoral program, where a dissertation can be prepared in Finnish and Finno-Ugric linguistics.

The training is supplemented by Finnish scholarships, 10-12 students go to summer universities every year, and within the framework of the Erasmus contracts, they receive a semester-long scholarship to the universities of Helsinki, Turku, Jyväskylä, and Oulu. All of this could not be successfully realized without Finnish-Hungarian cooperation

– Róbert Keményfi, dean of the Faculty of Humanities, emphasized this at the meeting.

The diplomat spoke highly of the University of Debrecen and promised to continue the work that had been started.

After completing my diplomatic activities in Hungary, I will return home to Finland, but the embassy still considers it an important task to support the teaching and research work taking place at the University of Debrecen, which includes, among other things, translation tasks on behalf of the embassy, strengthening exchange student relations and organized by the Finnish Cultural Center also participating in programs

– said Markku Virri on his farewell visit.

During the visit, it was said that the institution also closely cooperates with the Finnish Ministry of Education.

A Finnish language lecturer has been working at the University of Debrecen without interruption since 1971, in addition to this, interns sent by the Finnish Ministry of Education also regularly train at the institution, and there is a regular exchange of instructors, Finnish linguists, writers and historians come to teach courses at Faculty of Humanities almost every semester

– Sándor Maticsák pointed out. The head of the Department of Finno-Ugric Linguistics of the Faculty of Humanities also reported that a new reviewer will arrive at the department in the summer in the person of a linguist who speaks excellent Hungarian and graduated from Turku.

hirek.unideb.hu