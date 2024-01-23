The University of Debrecen Strengthening Ties With Vietnam

The University of Debrecen and six Vietnamese universities have signed a cooperation agreement in the fields of IT, pharmacy and medicine. Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, signed the framework agreements on Friday at the National University of Public Service in the presence of the Vietnamese Prime Minister, the Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training, and the Minister of National Defense Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

“In recent years, the University of Debrecen has placed a lot of emphasis on developing an increasingly comprehensive partnership with Eastern countries, in addition to the extensive, long-standing, successful network of Western contacts. Our institution maintains an active relationship with Vietnam, and the country’s ambassador to Budapest visited our university last October. The recently signed cooperation declarations primarily support research and development, and also help the mobility of students, researchers and teachers”, Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu.

The framework agreements were signed on the occasion of the visit of Pham Minh Chinh, Vietnam’s minister of engineering, to Hungary, during his visit to the National University of Public Service. At the event, a total of ten bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements were signed by Vietnamese and Hungarian universities, among others the National University of Vietnam, Thai Nguyen University and the University of Hanoi, on the Hungarian side, in addition to the University of Debrecen, the National University of Public Service, the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, the Hungarian University of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the University of Óbuda, Eötvös Loránd University and Semmelweis University.

The institutions have agreed that, within the framework of mutual scientific cooperation, they will create, among other things, double degree courses, as well as start scientific exchange programs, organize seminars and conferences together, and publish joint publications. Welcoming the newly created declarations of intent for higher education cooperation between Hungarian and Vietnamese universities, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that young people can promote and further build scientific cooperation by building on the partnership created by inspiring each other; and this is also possible between countries as far apart as Vietnam and Hungary.

unideb.hu