Lawyers Received Their Degrees at the University of Debrecen

The graduates of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of State and Law completed their studies by receiving their diplomas in the Hall of the Main Building on Friday.

28 candidates met the qualification requirements for the full-time and correspondence section of the law course, and 5 candidates for the master’s course in European and international business law.

Legal education in Debrecen goes back more than two and a half centuries. Until the First World War, education took place within the framework of the Reformed College, at its law academy. At the end of the period of dualism, a 1912 law article provided for the establishment of the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the Royal Hungarian University of Debrecen, which was later named after István Tisza. During socialism, this form of training was suspended, and after the regime change, legal training in Debrecen was restarted – recalled the dean of the Faculty of Law and State of the University of Debrecen at the graduation ceremony. Veronika Szikora said that nowadays, in addition to their basic and master’s courses in Hungarian, their LLM and doctoral courses in English are becoming more and more popular. The structure of their majors includes the possibility of further education, they also provide the opportunity to acquire special knowledge after graduation. In addition to legal colleagues, practitioners of other professions are also welcome.

“If we look up here in the Hall of the Main Building, we can read the names of role models and personalities who have become our former students on the regularly arranged nameplates on the walls. That year, they probably couldn’t have guessed that their names would be written in the history of the world, the country, and the university. If we take a close look, we can see that there is still an empty space between the name plates, even someone from among those who have just received the diploma can take that place”, she said.

Zsuzsanna Árva, the deputy dean of education at the Faculty of Law and Government, announced that during the winter final exam period of the 2023/2024 academic year, 28 candidates in the full-time and correspondence sections of the law major passed the final exam. Five people completed their studies in the full-time and correspondence section of the master’s program in European and international business law. This time, 10 candidates met the qualification requirements of the basic course in judicial administration and the full-time and correspondence sections of the higher education vocational training in law. 4 candidates graduated as part of the further training for alternative dispute resolution and mediation specialist lawyers, and 22 as part of the specialist further training for HR specialist lawyers. The graduates received their diplomas after taking the oath, László Kitti thanked them on behalf of the newly initiated. Awards were also presented during the ceremony. Ágnes Hunyadi and László Kitti received the Rector’s Award for their outstanding academic and scientific results and for successfully completing the Talent Development Program of the University of Debrecen.

Photos

unideb.hu