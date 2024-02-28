University of Debrecen conference: Spiritual support for cancer patients

Oncology treatment can be more effective if cancer patients are also supported in processing their mental problems. The specialists of the oncopsychology working group, which has been operating at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen for twenty years, help patients with individual, group and family therapies. They reported on their experiences and the latest methods at the two-day congress of the Hungarian Psycho-Oncology Society at the Oncology Clinic.



Oncology treatment can be more effective if cancer patients are also supported in processing their mental problems. The specialists of the oncopsychology working group, which has been operating at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen for twenty years, help patients with individual, group and family therapies. They reported on their experiences and the latest methods at the two-day congress of the Hungarian Psycho-Oncology Society at the Oncology Clinic.

About 75,000 new cancer cases are discovered in Hungary every year, and more than 30,000 people die from this disease. Thanks to the development of therapies, treatment is becoming more and more effective, but the psychological state in which the patient comes to us is very decisive. Depression and anxiety make it difficult to establish a doctor-patient relationship, some even refuse treatment. This is where the specialists of the oncopsychology working group have a particularly important role, who provide spiritual support to the patients, thus helping the patients to recover and effective oncology therapy

– Péter Árkosy, director of the Oncology Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, emphasized at the opening of the event.

Oncopsychology is a frontier science, it uses the knowledge of clinical oncology, clinical psychology and psychiatry. It deals with the specific mental stress of cancer patients, their families and the healthcare professionals who care for them and treat them with psychological methods and medications. From the research side, it also examines the role played by the psychological determinants of the individual, the effects of the environment on the soul and mental functions in the development and course of cancer.

Oncological care has been available at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen since 2004. Clinical psychologists, a psychiatrist-child psychiatrist and physiotherapists work in the working group, who are joined by an external mental health specialist who provides permanent dietary assistance.

– Diagnosing the disease usually hits the patients unexpectedly, they find themselves in an emotionally critical and mentally stressful situation. In such cases, the first thing we do is crisis management, support and planning. We map the skills of the person struggling, and the background of the social supporter, and we try to closely match them. Individual and group psychotherapies, physical therapy, relaxation, and art therapy are also available free of charge to patients. And for the family members of those living with cancer, we try to process the mental burdens through family therapy – emphasized Mónika Mailáth, psychiatrist at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, head of the oncopsychology working group, and president of the Hungarian Psycho-Oncology Society.

In the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, there is also an immune training group introduced with ten weeks of relaxation under the title of healing imagination, where patients can learn, among other things, how to relieve anxiety and self-soothe without drugs.

We find that there is a great demand, more and more patients are asking for our help. Patients come to us on their own initiative, perhaps on the advice of a family member or friend, or – already during the treatment process – they turn to us on the recommendation of their doctor. Anyone who feels that they need our support in a mental crisis caused by the disease can apply in writing to onkopszichologia@med.unideb.hu

– explained Mónika Mailáth.

The experts discussed the results so far and the latest therapeutic methods at this year’s congress of the Hungarian Psycho-Oncology Society. The conference “Evergreens and new trends in oncology psychology” was held on February 23rd and 24th at the Oncology Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

(unideb.hu)