Saharan Dust is Coming, Muddy Rain May Fall in Several Places

In recent days, a temperate cyclone has arrived in the Mediterranean region, and as a result of its waves, a new pressure center has formed off the coast of North Africa. In its foreground, desert dust arrives in the region of Southeast and then Central Europe with a southerly flow.

It is already above us in a smaller concentration, however, due to the extensive cloud cover, we do not see it clearly on the satellite image. It appears in a pinkish color on the dust-sensitive satellite image, which we can already detect over the Mediterranean Sea. On Thursday and Friday, it will arrive in greater concentration, and there may also be sporadic precipitation, so it is worth considering washing your car, warns the meteorological service.

HungaroMet.hu