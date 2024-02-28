Beautiful spring weather in Debrecen – photo gallery

In downtown Debrecen, the mercury on the thermometer climbed above 20 degrees on February 27. According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, no change should be expected in the next few days.

On Wednesday, the broken cloud arm of a Mediterranean cyclone stretches over the country, there is a prospect of variable cloudy weather with longer or shorter sunny periods. The least sunshine is expected in the west and southwest, and the most in the northeast. Precipitation is unlikely and air movement will remain mostly weak or moderate. The air warms up from 3-9 degrees in the morning to 13-20 degrees in the afternoon.

On Thursday, the cloud arm of the Mediterranean cyclone continues to stretch over the country. In the south-western half of the country, it is likely to be cloudy or overcast, while towards the north-east, more and more sunny weather with veil clouds is expected. Mainly in the west, light rain and showers may occur. The east and north-east wind will pick up in many places, which may be accompanied by strong gusts in some places. The minimum temperature is usually between 4 and 9 degrees, but in the northeast it can be a few degrees colder in the morning. In the afternoon, the air warms up to between 13 and 20 degrees, and it will be cooler in the southwest during the day.

Cloudy weather is likely on Friday, with longer or shorter sunny periods, then in the second half of the day the clouds may decrease from the southwest. Light rain and showers may occur, mainly in the west. The southeast wind will pick up in many places, and there may be strong gusts in some places. The temperature rises from 3-10 degrees in the morning to 13-20 degrees in the afternoon.