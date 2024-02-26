Spring weather can be expected this week

Changeable, but very mild, spring-like weather can be expected this week, with lots of sunshine, little precipitation and sometimes strong winds. The peak air temperature in the hottest hours can even approach 20-21 degrees Celsius, according to the national medium-term forecast of HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, the fog will gradually disappear everywhere, sunny, partly cloudy weather is expected in most places, but there will be a lot of clouds in the wider area of the capital and in the Northern Central Mountains even in the midday hours. Precipitation is mostly expected in this area in the form of light rain and showers. The south and south-easterly wind sometimes picks up, and in Alpokalja it even gets stronger. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 12 and 19 degrees.

Patches of mist and fog may form in some places by Tuesday morning. Cloudiness will increase in the Transdanubia region in the morning, so the sky will generally be very cloudy or overcast there, while east of the Danube, mostly sunny weather with veil clouds is expected. In the second half of the day, clouds will begin to increase from the southwest, but in the northeast, the sky may remain clear or slightly cloudy until late in the evening. Precipitation is generally unlikely, but occasional showers may occur in Transdanubia. The southeast and east winds will pick up in many places, and there may be strong gusts in some places. The temperature in the morning is usually between 4 and 10 degrees, but it can be a few degrees cooler in the west and northeast. In the afternoon, values between 15 and 21 degrees are likely, in the west it may be a few degrees lower.

On Wednesday, the broken cloud arm of a Mediterranean cyclone stretches over the country, there is a prospect of variable cloudy weather with longer or shorter sunny periods. The least sunshine is expected in the west and southwest, and the most in the northeast. Precipitation is unlikely and air movement will remain mostly weak or moderate. The air warms up from 3-9 degrees in the morning to 13-20 degrees in the afternoon.

On Thursday, the cloud arm of the Mediterranean cyclone continues to stretch over the country. In the south-western half of the country, it is likely to be cloudy or overcast, while towards the north-east, more and more sunny weather with veil clouds is expected. Mainly in the west, light rain and showers may occur. The east and north-east wind will pick up in many places, which may be accompanied by strong gusts in some places. The minimum temperature is usually between 4 and 9 degrees, but in the northeast it can be a few degrees colder in the morning. In the afternoon, the air warms up to between 13 and 20 degrees, and it will be cooler in the southwest during the day.

Cloudy weather is likely on Friday, with longer or shorter sunny periods, then in the second half of the day the clouds may decrease from the southwest. Light rain and showers may occur, mainly in the west. The southeast wind will pick up in many places, and there may be strong gusts in some places. The temperature rises from 3-10 degrees in the morning to 13-20 degrees in the afternoon.

On Saturday, the cloudiness will continue to decrease, so generally sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected, although a small shower may form in some places. The south and south-easterly winds can sometimes be accompanied by lively, strong gusts. The temperature rises from 2-10 degrees in the morning to 13-19 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday will be clear, sunny weather with few daytime cumulus clouds, precipitation is not expected. The south and south-easterly winds can sometimes be accompanied by lively, strong gusts. The temperature rises from 0-8 degrees in the morning to 14-19 degrees in the afternoon.

