Fraudsters advertise a prize draw in the name of the University of Debrecen

Using the name of the University of Debrecen a non-existent prize draw is advertised on social media. The institution asks the public to be careful and to find out about university initiatives on the official channels of the University of Debrecen.

In mid-January, deceptive advertisements using the name and logo of the University of Debrecen appeared on social media, promising a free laptop and a certificate in exchange for participating in the online course. In connection with the incoming inquiries, the institution indicated that it was not a university initiative, unauthorized persons misused the name and logo of the University of Debrecen.

If you come across an initiative related to the institution, the public is asked to inquire about the matter on the university’s official Facebook, Instagram, or website, or by phone, and only provide their information after receiving authentic information.

The University of Debrecen will take the necessary legal steps in the case.

