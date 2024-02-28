Ádin, a three-year-old boy from Debrecen, suffers from a genetic disease

The three-year-old boy from Debrecen suffers from a rare genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The disease could cost him his life unless HUF 1.3 billion is collected, from which he can receive gene therapy.

Ádin is currently attending nursery school, at first glance no one would tell that while his friends are playing in the afternoon, he is receiving special treatments. But despite physical therapy and exercise in warm water, his parents and specialists cannot stop the deterioration of his condition. Ádi suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a very rare disease that developed spontaneously.

The course of Duchenne muscular dystrophy is very fast: due to the muscle atrophy affecting the locomotor organs, the person first becomes unable to walk, then ends up in a wheelchair, gradually and in parallel, the disease attacks the rest of the body, including the heart and respiratory muscles, and by the age of sixteen or eighteen, he may even need a ventilator. The currently known life expectancy of people suffering from the underlying disease does not exceed 20 years, eggy.hu explains.

However, the site also describes that Ádin suffers from a more severe version of Duchenne’s syndrome, and his condition deteriorates much faster. Ádin could be in a wheelchair by the age of six, and on a ventilator at the age of 16, so he needs the only cure as soon as possible, gene therapy, which can only be obtained in America and costs HUF 1.3 billion.

Anyone can support the little boy from Debrecen by making a transfer to the account of the Együtt Ádin kezét fogva Alapítvány. The collection started a few months ago and currently stands at HUF 86 million. The goal of the foundation is to reach HUF 100 million by the end of February.

(Debreceni Nap)