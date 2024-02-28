The Debrecen Zoo celebrates World Wildlife Day with thematic programs

For more than a decade, we have been celebrating World Wildlife Day on March 3, which as the number one important day of global nature conservation is meant to draw everyone’s attention to the diversity and inestimable value of the living world, as well as its threats and the burning importance of its increased protection. The Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted on March 3, 1973, and in 2013 the UN General Assembly decided to mark its anniversary in the nature conservation calendar.

On Friday’s opening day, the Palm House’s newest terrarium will be officially handed over, and together with this, the Park will join the current nature conservation campaign of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), Vietnamazing, which focuses on the threatened wildlife of Southeast Asia, with a permanent educational corner on palm oil. Registered groups from preschoolers to high school students can take part in zoo pedagogy sessions adapted to age groups three times, where they can learn about responsible animal husbandry and zoo species conservation through close-up experiences, but the classes can also discover the living world of five continents themselves in the framework of a self-paced worksheet game.

During the weekend, many interactive programs await those who are interested, who can get to know the species that need the help of zoos due to their endangered nature through thematic guided tours, but they can also go on a self-directed search game as nature divers or ethologists ready for action. The Hajdú-Bihar County Food Rescue Association will present composting at its session, while those who want to make crafts will be able to make their favorite animal in the creative corner. The Animals in Action program offers a whole day of attractions, which on this special occasion is supplemented by the opportunity to get up close and personal with the animals and a falconry demonstration.

All program elements except for group sessions are free of charge with a zoo ticket – informed our portal Managing Director Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy.