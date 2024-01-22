The police arrested the thief who committed crimes 11 times in Debrecen

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department is prosecuting a resident for nine counts of theft, three counts of attempted fraud, and two counts of theft and fraud.

As it turned out, the man had stolen bags and wallets from careless customers nearly a dozen times since last summer, causing more than one and a half million forints in damage. There was a case when he withdrew HUF 500,000 from the acquired bank card using the PIN code next to it, but there were also cases when he was unsuccessful in his attempted crimes.

During the crimes, the man wore different hats, glasses, wigs, and sometimes even a mask, but he could not trick the investigators in Debrecen. Thanks to their extensive data collection, he was captured and interrogated on January 15, 2024. He made a detailed confession.

The police took him into criminal custody and initiated his arrest, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen on January 17, 2024.

(police.hu)