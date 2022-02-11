Chemicals Released in the Chemistry Building of the University of Debrecen, Two People Taken to Hospital

Three hundred people were asked to leave the building during the time of the Disaster Management intervention.

 

Some kind of chemicals were released on Friday in the chemical building of the University of Debrecen. The Disaster Management marched with great force to the scene, three hundred people were asked to leave the building during the time of the intervention.

According to the available information, two people were taken to hospital by ambulances. The Disaster Management will issue a statement in consultation with the university. The building has since been ventilated, allowing students and faculty to return and work to continue.

