The January vaccination campaigns will start in Debrecen

Due to the success of the campaigns so far and the appearance of the omicron virus variant in Hungary, there will be more vaccination campaigns in January at the hospital vaccination points and in the specialist clinics of the district headquarters. A coronavirus vaccine can be requested on the appointed days without prior appointment.

Vaccination Action Days will begin on January 6th and will be every Thursday and Friday afternoon and Saturday of this month as follows:

– January 6-7, 2022 (Thursday-Friday) 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

– January 8, 2022 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– January 13-14, 2022 (Thursday-Friday) 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

– January 15, 2022 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– January 20-21, 2022 (Thursday-Friday) 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

– January 22, 2022 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– January 27-28, 2022 (Thursday-Friday) 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

– January 29, 2022 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The coronavirus vaccine can be requested at the sites without prior appointment and with on-site registration.

It is already possible to book an appointment for the third booster vaccination for adolescents aged 12-17.

Registration and appointments for vaccinating children aged 5-11 are also open, so far 48,000 children have been vaccinated. Another shipment of vaccines is expected this week to continue vaccinating children at hospital checkpoints and at home pediatricians.

At the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, adults and 12-17-year-olds wishing to receive the vaccine are still welcome at the outpatient clinics of the Outpatient Care Center (Bethlen utca 11-17).

In children aged 5-11, both the first and second (booster) vaccinations are still given at the vaccination sites operated by the Pediatric Clinic, in the building of the Interactive Medical Practice Center of the Faculty of Medicine (Ophthalmology Clinic, Nagyerdei krt. 98).

University of Debrecen Clinical Center