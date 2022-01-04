The number of rail crossing accidents rose drastically last year

The number of railway crossing accidents increased drastically last year after the stagnation of the previous five years, MÁV’s communications directorate told MTI on Monday.

There were 86 accidents at level crossings last year, 24 more than in 2020. Last year, 16 railway crossing accidents claimed lives, 15 resulted in serious injuries and 14 in minor injuries, and the rest caused material damage. MÁV expects more than HUF 1 billion in damages due to pass-through accidents, they wrote in their statement.

They added that accidents at railway crossings are caused by the inattention of those who drive there and the violation of traffic regulations. Every year, motorists break the bars of 800-900 half-barriers.

Among the causes of the accidents, it was mentioned that drivers do not look around before driving into the aisle or get caught in a traffic jam at rush hour where it is forbidden and life-threatening to stop.

Most level crossing accidents are caused by speeding – the “I’m still crossing” mindset – aggressive driving style, phone calls while driving and disregarding the forbidden signal of a railway light, adding drivers seeing speeding often stop instead of stopping, some even bypass the closed half – barrier.

The railway company has also warned that careless cyclists and pedestrians who cross intersections or do not use designated crossings are also at particular risk.

It is also dangerous to use a cell phone or earpiece while driving and wear hooded clothing, as this will prevent them from making noise.

It was emphasized, however, that the train has a braking distance of hundreds of meters, so the driver has almost no chance of preventing a collision at the gateway.

Drivers have also lost their lives or been injured in recent years due to the inattention of road users. One railroad worker was seriously injured and three more easily injured in accidents at the gateway last year, they said.

According to the railway company, a change in traffic morale is essential to reduce the number of accidents.

Be warned that the level crossing should only be approached and driven through with special care if both barriers are open, the light or sound signaling device does not give a prohibited signal and the light barrier or the light barrier with a half barrier gives a flashing white signal. It is forbidden to overtake at a level crossing and directly in front of a level crossing. If the equipment securing the level crossing does not work, you must stop in front of the level crossing in all cases, it was added: you should only proceed if the driver is convinced that no train is coming.

According to MÁV’s assessment, railway safety in Hungary is favorable in the European Union.

debreceninap.hu