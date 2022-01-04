Online open days are held at the Faculty of Law in Debrecen

On open days, the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen presents what you can learn from them. Almost everything can be found out about the Faculty of Law trainings at the events held online.

The first open day of the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen will be held on Wednesday, January 5, from 5 p.m. In the program, those who are about to choose a career are introduced to, for example, the process of the admission procedure, career opportunities following their training, student life, and obtaining a diploma. A film showing the arm will be screened and there will also be an online building tour. On the open day, the leaders of the Faculty of Law are also happy to answer questions.

More information about the Faculty of Lawtrainings can be found here. You can join Wednesday’s open day by clicking here.

The second open day at the Faculty of Law will be held on January 19th. The application for admission can be submitted until February 15, 2022.

