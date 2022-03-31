MX Freestyle track and Skatepark were blessed by a priest in Hajdúböszörmény

The BMX Freestyle track in Vásár Square and the Görpark in Hajdúböszörmény were handed over on March 30th. The budget for the development is HUF 44,349,737, of which HUF 15,000,000 is budget support, and a total of HUF 29,349,737 is self-reported, the city government announced.

Dr. István Tiba, Member of Parliament for Constituency No. 6, said, among other things, that the special investment was implemented with 50 percent municipal self-government and government support. As he said, they are confident that the two tracks will be used by many young people. He emphasized that in addition to the opportunity to work, the adults who grew up here could also enjoy opportunities to spend their free time, which would help them stay in place.

The two investments were handed over by Máriusz Révész, Government Commissioner for Active Hungary. He said their most important task is to create the right living conditions. In order to live as healthy a life as possible in Hungary, it is important to create the right opportunities for exercise. He added that they support a number of programs related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and the Active Hungary program has supported facilities that allow everyone to take advantage of the opportunities. He emphasized that the local government of the City of Hajdúböszörmény was one of the first to join these initiatives, so the construction of the running circle in the Bath Garden could be implemented with a grant of HUF 28.5 million, which required serious local government cooperation.

Roller skating became an Olympic sport, which is why the construction of the Görpark was of great importance, to which the state contributed HUF 30 million. A total of 12 such courses have been built in Hungary, with the intention of meeting the challenges of the sport on time and providing an opportunity for athletes to prepare properly. The BMX Freestyle track has been implemented with 15 million government support and municipal contributions. Thus, according to calculations, with the expansion of sports opportunities in the city, adhering to the recommended amount of exercise, this means 840 healthy years spent in Hajdúböszörmény.

The mayor of Attila Kiss, the mayor of Hajdúböszörmény, took over the investments and thanked the government commissioner for his support. He stressed the importance of creating opportunities for a healthy lifestyle. As you put it, he is confident that the attractive sports facilities will attract many recreational athletes to this venue.

Mayor Attila Kiss thanked everyone who took part in the implementation, designers, and builders.

He thanked the entrepreneur Tibor Szepesi and his son Tibor Szepesi, the Hungarian champion of Hungarian BMX sports, and Dénes Tóth for their help. Márta Takács Kiss, a member of the board of the Roller Skating Association, also spoke to those present, emphasizing that the association also pays special attention to competitive sports.

Following the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the two new courses were blessed by László Bodogán, a Greek Catholic parochial, then the young people also took possession of it so that they could show their knowledge to those present now.

The development of the BMX Freestyle track in Hajdúböszörmény within the framework of the National Bicycle Park of 2021 was implemented with the support of the Government of Hungary, as part of the Active Hungary Program.

Development budget for the construction of a rolling park in Hajdúböszörmény within the framework of the National Rolling Park Program: HUF 65,249,938, of which HUF 30,000,000 is budget support and HUF 35,249,938 is self-financing.