A tram with a technical malfunction is obstructing traffic near the Vásáry István Street stop.

Until the issue is resolved, Tram Line 1 and Tram Line 2 will operate between Nagyállomás – Szent Anna Street – Nagyállomás and Szent Anna Street – Doberdó Street/University – Szent Anna Street stops.

Transfer Point: Szent Anna Street stop.

Tickets purchased at the start of the journey remain valid after the transfer but must be validated at each transfer point.

UPDATE:

The technical issue has been resolved. Trams 1 and 2 are now operating on their full routes again.

(DKV)