Expanded free screening options now available at the Szent Anna Street Health Development Center

The range of free health screenings available at the Health Development Center located at Szent Anna Street 11 has been expanded. This development was announced during a press conference held on January 13, 2025, by Diána Széles, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, and Csaba Papp, Director of the Debrecen Primary Health and Health Development Institute (Daefi).

Diána Széles highlighted that since September 2023, the health center has provided easily accessible services for Debrecen residents in the city center. This “health house” helps Debrecen City Card holders monitor their health status, guiding those in need toward further healthcare services. It also offers reliable advice on healthy living and various exercise opportunities in a welcoming environment, distinct from traditional healthcare facilities.

The health center has already served over 3,200 individuals with screenings that go beyond standard checks like blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, and body composition analysis. Notable offerings include PSA screening for prostate health and, as of January 13, 2025, uric acid level testing—a critical marker for kidney disease, diabetes, gout, and other health issues. All screenings are free for Debrecen City Card holders, with costs covered by the municipality.

The initiative underscores the city’s belief in the importance of prevention as a foundation for a healthier society. To facilitate seamless services and minimize wait times, prior registration is required through the city’s health portal at https://gondoskodovaros.hu/.

Director Csaba Papp noted recent investments in advanced equipment to enhance the accuracy and volume of screenings. While not equivalent to laboratory tests, these screenings are effective for health monitoring and early problem detection, leading to timely medical intervention when necessary. New initiatives, such as gluten intolerance screenings, are also being explored for permanent inclusion.

Additionally, the center addresses pediatric health concerns, offering sensory-motor assessments for children with delayed physical development and interventions like TSMT exercises and flatfoot correction programs. Over 500 children have benefited from these services to date.

Finally, the “Move, Debrecen!” movement’s indoor activity programs, hosted in community centers and school gyms, have resumed as of January 13, following the holiday break. Detailed schedules are available on the health portal or directly at https://mozduljdebrecen.hu/.