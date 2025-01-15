Gamer assaulted in Debrecen following online game dispute

A man assaulted a minor he met through a mobile game, using violence to vent his anger after their relationship soured.

According to the indictment, the man first became acquainted with the minor during a mobile game in the spring of 2023. They maintained contact online, and after the boy moved to Debrecen, they met in person. The man visited the boy multiple times and became familiar with the entry code to his apartment building.

Their relationship later deteriorated, and the boy informed the man via a messaging app that he no longer wished to be friends. This led to an argument.

On the early morning of July 13, 2024, during another online gaming session, a heated exchange occurred between the two. In response, the man went to the boy’s home, entered the building using the entry code, and called the boy out of his apartment. He then punched the boy in the face twice before hastily leaving the scene.

The victim sustained injuries requiring more than eight days of medical recovery.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the man, who has admitted to the assault, with the crime of causing grievous bodily harm. In the indictment, which aims for a penal order, the prosecution has recommended that the Debrecen District Court impose a suspended prison sentence based on the case documents.

(Debreceni Nap)

Picture: illustration.