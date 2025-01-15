Melting icicles – then it is snowing again

Tuesday’s sunshine will be replaced by snow in many places on Wednesday. Snow will first fall in the north-northwest, and then the precipitation will spread towards the south-southeast.

You don’t have to expect a lot of snow, at most 2-3 cm may fall, and on Thursday there will be no precipitation, but gray, gloomy and cold weather will follow. In the meantime, we are over the coldest night of this winter: by Tuesday morning, the temperature had dropped to between minus 10 and minus 4 degrees at Hungaromet Zrt. according to his measurements.

The measuring station in Zabar, Nógrád County, was a tenth of a degree below the minus 11.9 degrees measured at dawn on January 5th, so the cold record of the winter season so far was not broken, but the national average was much colder at night now than just a week and a half ago.

24.hu