Introducing Our Youngest Mantled Guereza, Now Raised by Keepers

There has been yet another new arrival in our mantled guereza group, with a healthy female born on April 2, Easter Sunday, after 170 days of gestation. While immensely happy for her, we are very sad to announce the loss of her mother a couple days after the birth. Luckily, however, expert keepers were quick to take over parental roles and now rear Teodózia, as the little one has been named by them, behind the scenes, feeding and burping her every 2.5 to 3 hours and regularly cleaning her, much like they would a human infant. Mantled guerezas tend to get their first taste of solid food at 4 to 6 weeks of age, so Teodózia will soon get to try browse as well as a variety of vegetables. She has grown steadily from the very beginning, currently at 1.5 times her birth weight of around 500 grams.