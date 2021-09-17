There will be a burger competition in Debrecen

The Szaft’N Burger national burger baking competition reveals who makes the country’s best burger in Debrecen.

The first Szaft ’N Burger burger baking competition will be held in Nagyerdő, on the shores of Lake Békás, on Saturday, September 25, where the title“ Burger of the Country ”will be held among the pros. The goal of the organizers is to gather hamburger lovers in Hungary every year in the city of Debrecen in the long run.

The brainchild of the event is a family farm near Debrecen, who would like to compete with North American imports in the premium beef market in a unique way, with Angus cattle kept in Hortobágy. The main product of Hortobágy Angus is the high-category hamburger cake, which is why the choice for the popular and increasingly popular hamburger fell in connection with the event.

The goal is for the winner, who is selected by the professional jury, to take home the title of “Burger of the Country”.

The chairman of the jury will be gastro blogger Jancsa Jani, the professional leader of the Bamba Beef Burger Bar, the author of the Great Burger Book. The field of professionals is also enticed by the organizers with serious cash prizes.

The event is open not only to those working in the profession but to everyone who lives in the magic circle of a hamburger in their daily lives. There will be individual competitions for amateurs, you can start with beef in the freestyle category in addition to beef, but there will also be a junior competition.

It is also known in advance that the team competition will be popular among groups of friends, company teams and family teams, thanks to which the event can become a picnic on the shores of Lake Békás in Debrecen, in addition to presenting professional content and quality.

At the Szaft’N Burger on September 25, of course, the audience will also have the opportunity to taste burgers, barbecues and homemade beers, but there will also be lectures and professional demonstrations around the theme of burgers and barbecues.

Admission to the event is free for the public, but is subject to a security card.

